ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

WATCH: Amazing footage of 16-year-old Tiger Woods at first start on PGA Tour!

By Matt Chivers
golfmagic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods made his professional debut at what used to be called the Nissan Los Angeles Open in 1992 as a young, budding 16-year-old. Unfortunately, it wasn't the week to be for Woods. He shot rounds of 75 and 72 to miss the cut. His good friend Fred Couples went on...

www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Names The 1 Reason He’d Leave PGA Tour For New Golf League

On Thursday, author Alan Shipnuck posted an excerpt of his upcoming book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar.”. The excerpt shows a conversation he had with Phil Mickelson about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. The league has been rumored for several years, but has recently started gaining traction.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Sacramento Bee

‘I’m so sick of it:’ Rory McIlroy gives another blistering take on potential Saudi Arabia-backed golf league

That’s Rory McIlroy’s take on talking, hearing and being asked about the proposed Super Golf League, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund and would rival the PGA Tour. The noise has ramped up on the Greg Norman-led league that would pay exorbitant guaranteed money and potentially siphon off some of the game’s biggest names.
GOLF
Daily Mail

'Everyone has a gold medal, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it': Distraught Russian silver-medallist Alexandra Trusova, 17, vows to 'never skate again' in extraordinary rant after missing out on victory at Beijing Winter Olympics

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital...
SPORTS
The Spun

Rumors Are Swirling About Bryson DeChambeau’s Golf Future

Earlier this month, a report emerged suggesting star golfer Bryson DeChambeau received a massive contract offer from a new golf league. According to Matt Cradock of Golf Monthly, the 28-year-old golf superstar has been offered $135 million to become the face of the rumored Saudi Golf Super League. At the time, it was unclear if DeChambeau would accept the offer.
GOLF
KATU.com

Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas

Kara and Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas chatted about the Big Game and about what you can wear to the game watching party! Click here for more information about Ashley.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riviera Country Club#Los Angeles Open#The Tgr Foundation#The Pga Tour Season
Golf.com

Tiger Woods delivers surprising response to Phil Mickelson’s media rights gripes

If a quarter-century of Tiger Woods press conferences have taught us anything, it’s not to get our hopes up. It’s not that the 15-time major champion’s relationship with reporters is contentious. Like any longstanding coworkers, each party has respect for the other’s duty to his role. (Wednesday’s presser at the Genesis Invitational reminded us Woods even keeps nicknames for some reporters.)
GOLF
Golf.com

A 6-foot-9 rising star reveals his outrageous carry distances for every club

If you haven’t heard of James Hart du Preez, now’s your chance to get in the know. At 6’9″, the 26-year-old South African is tough to miss, and after making his PGA Tour debut at the American Express in January, he’s itching to continue to test his talents on Tour — and his prodigious driving distance will no doubt make him a fast fan favorite.
GOLF
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
defector.com

I Promise You There’s No Way I Can Properly Prepare You For This Phil Mickelson Quote

Phil Mickelson is one of the many PGA Tour players linked to a still murkily defined breakaway golf league financed by the Saudi royal family. The Saudis, who love to use big-time sports as a way to get the Western public to associate them with people they like from the TV and not horrifying repression, reportedly have commitments from 20 players and will announce the new league this week, which will begin the same week of the PGA Players Championship. That report comes courtesy of golf writer Alan Shipnuck, who also published an excerpt from his forthcoming book about Mickelson on Thursday, in which the golfer gets into why he is siding with the Saudis.
GOLF
FanSided

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2022 Masters?

Tiger Woods got golf fans excited about potentially returning to the course by The Masters in 2022, but is that an actual possibility?. The Genesis Invitational is this week at Riviera Country Club, which means that Tiger Woods is hosting the tournament and also that it’s been one year on the PGA Tour calendar since he was involved in the horrific single-car accident that left him with a severely injured leg.
GOLF
iheart.com

Video Shows Olympic Skier Lose Control, Flies Off Halfpipe, Hits Cameraman

A Finnish olympic freestyle skier lost control and crashed into a camera man during his halfpipe qualifying round of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Jon Sallinen, 21, crashed during both of his halfpipe qualifying runs on Thursday (February 17), the first of which resulted in him drifting out and colliding with the nearby cameraman, as shown in the video below.
SPORTS
The Spun

PGA Tour Golfer Admits He’s Considering Saudi League

Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting the new Saudi-backed Super Golf League has already signed 20 players. “A very prominent Tour agent tells me the Saudi plan has always been to announce once they have signed 20 players…and they just got to 20,” golf insider Alan Shipnuck reported. “A formal kick-off is now expected the week of the Players, the PGA Tour’s flagship event.”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods responds when asked bluntly if he trusts PGA Tour

Tiger Woods faced the media last night for the first time since December and the overwhelming message was: his career is not over. Woods, 46, spoke for 30 minutes and largely didn't reveal too much we didn't already know. It's a work in progess. It's tough. But he will return....
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy