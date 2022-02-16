‘Happening’ Producers Win Cesar-Hosted Toscan du Plantier Award

February 9, 2022 - St. Petersburg native Will Packer can soon add another highlight to an already extensive resume as he is producing the upcoming 94th Annual Academy Awards. It is Packer’s first involvement with the Oscars, which airs live on ABC and broadcast outlets around the world on March 27. Before Packer became a movie mogul, he attended Maximo Elementary, Bay Point Middle and St. Pete High. After graduating college at Florida A&M University, Packer went on to become one of Hollywood’s most successful filmmakers. Packer’s production credits include films such as Girls Trip, What Men Want, Think Like a Man and Stomp the Yard. Packer also served as the executive producer for the critically acclaimed Straight Outta Compton. Altogether, Packer’s films have grossed over $1 billion at the box office.
