ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Happening’ Producers Win Cesar-Hosted Toscan du Plantier Award

By Elsa Keslassy
NewsTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdouard Weil and Alice Girard, the producers of Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion-winning “Happening” and Valerie Lemercier’s Celine Dion movie “Aline,” won the Toscan du Plantier Award at a fancy Paris ceremony hosted by the Cesar Academie. Weil and Girard, who run the...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Judd Apatow to Host DGA Awards for the 3rd Time

Judd Apatow will be returning to host the 74th Annual DGA Awards, DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter announced Thursday. This is the third time that the director-producer has hosted the show, also taking on the role in both 2018 and 2020. “What makes the DGA Awards so very special is...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

‘Children Of Chicago’: Producers Janet Zucker & Tony Eldridge Option Cynthia Pelayo’s Award-Winning Horror Novel For Film

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Janet Zucker (Fair Game, Friends with Benefits) has optioned the film rights to Cynthia Pelayo’s International Latino Book Award winner Children of Chicago for Zucker Productions, with producer Tony Eldridge (The Equalizer films) for Lonetree Entertainment. The two-time Bram Stoker Award-nominated author’s horror novel is billed as a gripping, modern-day spin on the Pied Piper fairy tale, as well as a gritty love letter to the underbelly of Chicago. In it, Detective Lauren Medina’s latest call brings her to investigate a brutally murdered teenager in Humboldt Park―a crime eerily like her sister’s murder decades before. Unlike her strait-laced partner,...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Issa Rae to Receive 2022 Visionary Award From Producers Guild

“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae has been named the recipient of the Producers Guild Awards’ 2022 Visionary Award. The Visionary Award honors producers across television, film or new media who share inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture. Past recipients include: Octavia Spencer, Kenya Barris, Ava DuVernay, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s Plan B Entertainment, Illumination Entertainment’s Chis Meledandri, Laura Ziskin and Participant Media’s Jeff Skoll.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda reveals cause of death and calls him “the centre of our world”

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda has revealed the 31-year-old’s cause of death after he passed away this weekend (February 20). News of the influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV’s death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Elia Suleiman
Person
Xavier Giannoli
Person
Gaspar Noé
Person
Xavier Dolan
Person
Charles Gillibert
Person
Cate Blanchett
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Rectangle Productions#French#France Televisions
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
blavity.com

Mo'Nique Said Tyler Perry Asked To Meet With Her Only If She Apologized For Her Blackballing Accusations

Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Money as He Drops $120 Million on ‘Megalopolis’

Click here to read the full article. Say what you will about Francis Ford Coppola, but the man has no problem betting on himself. Since founding his American Zoetrope production company in 1969, he has blazed trails for filmmakers trying to make studio-sized projects outside of the Hollywood system, both in terms of his willingness to spend his own money on his films and his work empowering other independent filmmakers. He then decided to enter the wine business and built an empire of vineyards that made him much more money than his films ever did. Now, at the age of...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Petersburg’s Will Packer to produce upcoming Academy Awards

February 9, 2022 - St. Petersburg native Will Packer can soon add another highlight to an already extensive resume as he is producing the upcoming 94th Annual Academy Awards. It is Packer’s first involvement with the Oscars, which airs live on ABC and broadcast outlets around the world on March 27. Before Packer became a movie mogul, he attended Maximo Elementary, Bay Point Middle and St. Pete High. After graduating college at Florida A&M University, Packer went on to become one of Hollywood’s most successful filmmakers. Packer’s production credits include films such as Girls Trip, What Men Want, Think Like a Man and Stomp the Yard. Packer also served as the executive producer for the critically acclaimed Straight Outta Compton. Altogether, Packer’s films have grossed over $1 billion at the box office.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Refinery29

The Most Important Things To Happen At The BRIT Awards 2022

Last year, when the BRIT awards announced it would be scrapping male- and female-led categories in a bid to promote inclusivity, there were concerns from some corners that women – who have traditionally had to fight for their place in the male-dominated industry – would be among those most negatively impacted by the decision. But last night's first ever gender neutral ceremony saw female acts dominate in 10 out of 15 categories, with Adele taking home the most wins.
MUSIC
Complex

Donald and Stephen Glover Say ‘Atlanta’ Crew Was Racially Harassed in London While Filming Season 3

The makers of Atlanta revealed that they were harassed while filming Season 3 of the series abroad. Variety reports that writer and executive producer Stephen Glover spoke about the incident during Atlanta’s TCA press conference this week. He explained that during their first night in London, they were approached by some drunk people outside of a bar, with one person from the group claiming that the Atlanta writers could easily break into a bar because they “all carry hammers,” which is another word for a gun.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Connecticut

Netflix Announces Four New Specials Hosted and Produced by Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle will produce and host a series of four specials featuring stand-up comics he has handpicked, Netflix announced in a news release Friday. The announcement comes more than four months after Netflix was roiled by internal divisions and public scrutiny over Chappelle’s latest special, "The Closer." The first...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy