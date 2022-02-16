ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Warren Buffett Acquires $1B Stake In 'Rat Poison' Bitcoin Friendly Brazilian Bank While Cutting Stakes In Visa, Mastercard

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpQad_0eFzEvwU00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett initiated a position in the Brazilian-Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) friendly bank Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) while dumping shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the previous quarter.

What Happened: Berkshire said in a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday that it purchased $1 billion worth of Nubank shares in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company-led by the Oracle of Omaha sold $1.8 billion and $1.3 billion worth of Visa and Mastercard stock on the other hand.

On Tuesday, NU Holdings shares spiked 5.4% in the regular session to $9.15. The shares rose another 0.3% in the after-hours trading.

The move was first noted by Cointelegraph.

Why It Matters: In June, Berkshire invested $750 million in the digital bank. Nubank offers investment in Bitcoin through the QR Bitcoin ETF, a product of Easynvest, a company acquired by NuBank in the same month.

Both Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chair Charlie Munger have taken a public stance against Bitcoin in the past.

Buffett called the apex cryptocurrency “rat poison squared” in 2020.

While Berkshire has not invested in cryptocurrencies directly, the companies that he did invest in have been gaining exposure to the world’s oldest cryptocurrency.

U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America and BNY Mellon all have exposure to cryptocurrencies in one form or the other.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 0.3% higher at $473,980. The company’s Class B shares ended Tuesday 0.6% higher at $316.20 and fell 0.3% in the after-hours session. At press time, BTC traded 3.95% higher at $44,229.98.

Photo: Courtesy of Fortune Live Media via Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old whose Twitter account tracks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's private jet, has rejected the latest offer to delete the account. What Happened: It all began when Musk offered $5,000 in exchange for the account to be deleted. The Tesla CEO reportedly told Sweeney in a DM conversation, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard Incorporated#Rat Poison#Brazilian#Btc#Nu Holdings Ltd#Visa Inc Lrb#Ma#Nubank#Oracle#Nu Holdings#U S Bancorp#Bank Of America#Bny Mellon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
World Bank
Fortune

Meta’s historic stock drop cost Mark Zuckerberg $31 billion in net worth. Only Elon Musk has lost more

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly dropped out of the world’s wealthiest ten billionaires this week, after Meta suffered a historic market rout on Wednesday, wiping out $230 billion of the company’s value and setting the record for the largest single day trading loss for any U.S. company, ever.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy