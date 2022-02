This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Morgan & Morgan and other lawyers filed a data privacy class action Monday in California Northern District Court against Seamless Contacts, a subscription service for salespeople and marketers. The complaint accuses Seamless of using without consent the personal information of private individuals for its own marketing purposes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00787, Spindler v. Seamless Contacts, Inc.

LAW ・ 11 DAYS AGO