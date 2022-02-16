ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple's Dominance of US Smartphone Market Exceeds 50% Again With iPhone, Samsung Trails Distantly

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcCHU_0eFzEiiH00

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) boosted its dominance of the U.S. smartphone market in the previous quarter, with Samsung trailing the iPhone maker as a distant second.

What Happened: Data from Counterpoint Research indicates that iPhone began 2022 on a strong note as it garnered 56% of the market share in the fourth quarter of 2021, with Samsung following at 22%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RowgQ_0eFzEiiH00

U.S. Smartphone Market Share — Courtesy Counterpoint Research

Smartphone shipments rose 10% on a year-over-year basis and 30% on a quarter-over-quarter basis in the fourth quarter of 2021, as the iPhone 13 launched filing channels for the holiday season, according to Counterpoint Research.

In the premium segment, Apple grew 67% sequentially — thanks to the iPhone 13, while Samsung registered an 11% drop in the same time frame as it could not replenish its S21 series fast enough.

Why It Matters: iPhone 13 was launched in September last year and was made available in five new colors.

Apple analyst Dan Ives said last month that a “robust consumer demand story” for the iPhone 13 is continuing into 2022.

Ives noted that China is a “major source of strength” for Apple as the company has gained 250 bps of market share there in the 12 months leading up to January on heels of its 5G “iPhone 12/iPhone 13 Tag Team product cycle.”

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 2.3% higher at $172.79 in the regular session and fell 0.9% in the after-hours trading.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone Market#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Inc Lrb#Aapl#Counterpoint Research#Tag Team
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Apple and Samsung size each other up

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has been announced, and a subtle reduction in size has pitched it into an even more direct rivalry with the iPhone 13 than previous models. So which compact flagship phone is the best buy in 2022? We haven’t had a chance to fully put the Galaxy S22 through its paces just yet, but we can form some early impressions based on the specs and associated press materials.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Most eco-friendly smartphone? Apple vs Samsung in the race against e-waste

Electronic waste (e-waste) is one of the biggest environmental issues currently plaguing our planet. The metals, toxic chemicals, and carbon production spurred by both the creation of, and subsequent disposal of, our numerous electronic devices is an issue that needs to be dealt with as soon as possible. Also: Our...
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $330 cheaper at Best Buy — only $500!

If you’re looking to up your home theater experience, there’s no better way to go about it than a big, 70-inch TV. That’s where one of the better Best Buy TV deals of the day comes in with this TCL 4k 70-incher, with a whopping $330 discount, bringing it down to just $500, which is a steal for what you’re getting.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a SURPRISE SALE on great student laptops

You’ll have no shortage of options when you’re looking for laptop deals, but if you’re planning to buy one for school, you should be on the lookout specifically for student laptop deals. Student laptops need to be affordable but reliable, and durable but lightweight. Whether you’re diving into your studies, or a loved one like your sibling or child needs a computer of their own, you should take advantage of discounts from retailers, including the offers that are part of Walmart’s surprise sale for student laptops.
EDUCATION
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Is Just $45 Right Now (That’s About $450 Less Than an iPad)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Ever the resource for stellar deals, Amazon is dropping prices on some of its most coveted items this week. Right now, they’re offering fantastic savings on Fire TV Cubes, Roku TV Sticks, Smith & Wesson tactical gear, tax software and more. This week, one of the better price reductions is the Fire HD 8 tablet, which is being sold for 50% off today. At $44.95, this Fire HD 8 tablet is undoubtedly one of the best deals we’ve seen this month,...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $280 today

If you’re in search of a new laptop, there are a lot of great laptop deals and student laptop deals to choose from. But one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll come across is on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which has seen a price drop all the way down to just $280 at Dell today. That’s a savings of $105 from its regular price of $385, and free shipping is also included. The Dell Inspiron 15 is a lot of laptop for only $280, and it’s in stock and ready to ship from Dell right now.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Need a new Chromebook? Grab this one while it’s only $109

If you’re in search of a great go-anywhere computing device, there are a lot of great laptop deals to shop out there. But if you’re on a budget, there are also some great student laptop deals to shop, and one of the best Chromebook deals we’ve been able to track down is taking place at Best Buy today. The Acer Chromebook 311 has been discounted all the way down to just $109, a $140 savings from its regular price of $249. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even have your new Acer Chromebook 311 as quickly as within an hour with in-store pickup where it’s available.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Virginia Senate Approves Bill, Rec Weed Sales Could Begin In September Via Current Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

Adults in Virginia will be able to legally buy cannabis starting on Sept. 15 if a 451-page bill passed by the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon becomes law. Though its path remains uncertain in the House of Delegates, where the GOP-controlled committees have so far avoided taking up the issue, the bill would launch recreational marijuana sales early by letting current medical cannabis and hemp businesses enter the adult-use market.
VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy