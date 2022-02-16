ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Eco-terrorist jailed after planting explosive device in tourist hotspot

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikolaos Karvounakis, 35, was handed a sentence of eight years and four months at the High Court in Edinburgh. An eco-terrorist who was radicalised on online forums and then planted a potentially explosive device in one of Edinburgh’s tourist hotspots has been jailed for more than eight years....

