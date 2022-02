Specialized has launched a helmet amnesty in its UK stores, allowing customers to save 50 per cent on a new MIPS helmet when trading their old one. Unfortunately, unlike some tech, even the best road helmets don’t have an infinite lifespan, no matter how well you look after them. Over time exposure to UV, general use, and small knocks weaken the shell and therefore reduce the amount of protection offered. Specialized recommends replacing your helmet after three years, which is why it's currently operating a helmet amnesty.

