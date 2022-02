Decisions over whether to self-isolate or go into a workplace after a positive Covid test will soon be down to individuals and their employees, a business minister has suggested.The remarks from Paul Scully come as Boris Johnson prepares to scrap the legal requirement to self-isolate in an update to MPs on the end of remaining pandemic restrictions in England.At a meeting of the cabinet on Monday morning, the prime minister is also expected to set out decisions on whether to wind down the provision of free tests and self-isolation payments.Speaking on Sky News, Mr Scully insisted it was “important that...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO