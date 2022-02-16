ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Coinbase Aims To Take A Bite Out of $700B US Remittance Market — To Let Users In Mexico Cash Out Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In Local Currency

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjoqS_0eFzE4ga00

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) will allow users in Mexico to cash out their cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in pesos.

What Happened: Recipients of cryptocurrencies in Mexico will be able to generate a redemption code on their Coinbase app which can then be used to receive cash at 37,000 retail and convenience stores across the country, the company said in a blog post Monday.

The service is free through March 31 and, after that date, a “nominal fee” – that Coinbase says is still 25-30% cheaper than traditional cross-border payment solutions — would apply.

Why It Matters: Coinbase said, citing the World Bank, that, in 2020, immigrants and expats sent nearly $700 billion from the U.S. to their family and friends back to their home countries.

The company pointed out that its users in Mexico can also receive funds in USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin pegged to the dollar, which “will help the recipient hedge against any devaluation of their local currency.”

Coinbase said, while it is beginning the cash out in local currency service in Mexico, over time it will consider adding other regions “where customers face similar challenges.”

Photo: Courtesy of Dennis Sylvester Hurd via Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Mexico#Crypto Currency#Coinbase Global Inc Lrb#Btc#Eth#The World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
World Bank
Benzinga

This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 200% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Monday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies. Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Robot Shib Swap (CRYPTO: RBSHIB) up 222.9% during the past 24 hours to $0.0005126. Robot Shib Swap Price Performance. Time-frame % Change...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Virginia Senate Approves Bill, Rec Weed Sales Could Begin In September Via Current Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

Adults in Virginia will be able to legally buy cannabis starting on Sept. 15 if a 451-page bill passed by the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon becomes law. Though its path remains uncertain in the House of Delegates, where the GOP-controlled committees have so far avoided taking up the issue, the bill would launch recreational marijuana sales early by letting current medical cannabis and hemp businesses enter the adult-use market.
VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Floki Traders Bark Following eToro's Super Bowl Ad: Which Crypto Has More Bite For A Bull Run?

A dogfight broke out on social media on Sunday after cryptocurrency brokerage eToro’s Super Bowl ad aired, which briefly featured an unnamed Shiba Inu dog. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) enthusiasts entered into a duel on Twitter in an attempt to claim the advertisement as a representation of their own favorite Shiba Inu-themed crypto.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Is The Most Expensive Housing Market In The US?

A record 146 more cities saw their typical home values rise to at least $1 million during 2021, according to new data from Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG). What Happened: The U.S. currently has 481 housing markets that qualify as million-dollar cities, with Zillow observing there are now more million-dollar cities than in the past six years combined.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy