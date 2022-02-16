ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

City of Sharon to discuss dangerous intersection

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDqXr_0eFzE3nr00

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon is holding a public hearing Wednesday night to discuss a dangerous intersection.

It’s at Spencer Avenue and the Shenango Valley Freeway.

PSP: Person killed in crash, part of PA turnpike closed

A crash there killed Michael Davies, 43, last November.

The city is now asking for neighbors’ input on how to reduce the number of accidents. One proposal is a “no right on red” rule at the intersection.

WKBN spoke with city manager Bob Fiscus about the intersection last November. He said the city collected data for 35 months, from 2019 up to November of 2021. It showed a total of 12 accidents have happened at the intersection. Many of the accidents caused severe injuries.

PSP: Woman shot herself outside area Walmart

Ten of those that occurred were from drivers running a red light. Fiscus said more accidents tend to happen when people run the red light on the freeway headed into downtown. Because of this, the city wants to make this intersection, as well as the one at Service Avenue.

The meeting is tonight at 6:30 p.m. You can attend in person at the Council Chambers or via Zoom .

Comments / 1

Virgil Dennison
5d ago

the only time Sharon wants to do something is at the cost of someone's life. raise taxes, can't get our roads plowed or salted properly. raise taxes. we got craters in our roads. raise taxes, but no new businesses. yet expect ppl to not complain and ask where our taxes are going. hmmmm

Reply
2
Sharon, PA
WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

