Springfield, OH

Truck fire closes lane on I-70 WB

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic slowed down after a vehicle caught fire on I-70 West Wednesday morning.

A Ford F150 pickup truck caught fire on I-70 Westbound, just east of I-75, the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The right lane was closed to traffic as fire crews and state troopers were on the scene

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is unknown what may have caused the truck to catch fire.

