Pre-pandemic, lawyers and compliance professionals thought nothing of jumping on a plane to meet clients and regulators face-to-face. But in 2020, in-person contact disappeared as the world abruptly shifted to remote working. COVID-19 caused financial stress for all businesses, which contributed to significant operational and staffing challenges. Issues included staff sickness and the physical dispersal of compliance teams. "There were fewer whistleblowers during the early stages of the pandemic," says multinational law firm Dechert's Caroline Black. "Home-working meant this sudden culture shift where you couldn't deal with people face-to-face, or have auditors working on the ground." Having to pick up the phone rather than pop into someone's office made it harder to raise concerns, especially on an informal basis, she says.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO