Income Tax

‘Almost half of Britons know little or nothing about National Insurance rise’

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespondents in a survey were close to being evenly split between those who support the tax rise and those who oppose it. Voters are split on the forthcoming National Insurance rise – but almost half know very little or nothing about the tax increase. National Insurance contributions are...

www.shropshirestar.com

BBC

PMQs: Blackford calls on Johnson to scrap National Insurance rise

Nurses will face a £275-a-year "pay cut" from April if the planned National Insurance rise goes ahead, the SNP Westminster leader has said. Ian Blackford told MPs that the PM was rearranging the deckchairs in his government as people faced a "Tory cost of living crisis", with tax rises and "soaring" energy bills.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

EU trade deal not helping exporters grow, research suggests

The British Chambers of Commerce called on the Government to help firms tackle increased costs. The Government has been urged to help firms which export goods after research suggested most believed the EU trade deal was not helping them grow or increase sales. A survey of 1,000 businesses by the...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on unaffordable homes: building injustice into the economy

The average wage of the top 1% in Britain rose to £13,770 a month in December. Jeevun Sandher, an economist at King’s College London, points out the very richest saw their incomes rise the fastest during the pandemic. This group were also likely to have been able to save the most while Covid raged. Where do the very wealthiest spend their cash? One place is housing, for which there is a low level of stock being released on to the market. The result is rising house prices. Over the past 12 months, asking prices have gone up by 9.5%.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Post

What to know about inflation: Rising prices hit in U.S., around the world

As the coronavirus pandemic enters its third year, families across the United States and even some other nations are feeling the pinch of price hikes of necessities including food, housing and energy, thanks to record-high inflation. This means the cost of living is going up at the fastest pace in...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Credit Suisse: in search of a moral compass

Since 2016, successive data leaks have exposed the methods by which some of the world’s most powerful companies and individuals secrete eye-watering sums of money off-shore, beyond the reach of tax authorities and governments. Collaboratively reported by investigative journalists from around the world, the Panama, Pandora and Paradise Papers have held the dark practices and financial chicanery practised by the super-rich up to the light.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

'We are a low-tax party': Liz Truss hints at her feeling over planned National Insurance rise as she insists all Tories are unhappy about the 1.25 per cent hike

Liz Truss yesterday hinted at her hatred of the national insurance rise as she said all Tories were unhappy about it. The Foreign Secretary insisted the Conservatives are a 'low-tax party' but the rise was necessary to 'balance the books' after Covid. Ministers have faced a clamour of calls to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

New immigration rules for overseas care staff ‘will have little or no effect’

Social care providers will be able to recruit overseas workers to fill vacancies under relaxed immigration rules that came into force on Tuesday. Relaxed immigration rules for overseas care workers will have “little or no effect” because most UK employers do not pay enough for them to qualify for the scheme, a care charity has warned.
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

Harry’s offer to pay for security ‘irrelevant’, High Court told

The first hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against the Home Office took place on Friday in London. The Duke of Sussex’s offer to pay for his own police protection is “irrelevant”, Home Office lawyers told the High Court in the first hearing of Harry’s claim against the department.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Millions of low-income families ‘missing out on annual broadband saving’

New research from Ofcom has revealed only 1% of eligible households have taken up special discounted broadband packages. Ofcom has called on the UK’s internet providers to do more to help low-income families save on their broadband bills as it was revealed only 1% have taken advantage of discounted deals.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

