Canandaigua, NY

Niagara Falls Woman Arrested for Stealing from Non-Profit

By Greg Cotterill
 5 days ago
The City of Canandaigua Police Department reports the arrest of 49-year-old, Jennifer L. Cratsley of Niagara Falls, NY. Cratsley was arrested on February 14th, 2022 by officers of...

