Niagara Falls Woman Arrested for Stealing from Non-Profit

On Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, at 5:05 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Ford J. Petrie, age 21, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in the Town of Seneca Falls. During the dispute, Petrie subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact and caused a laceration above the victims right eye. Petrie also damaged property that belonged to the victim. Petrie was charged with one count of aggravated family offense, a felony, two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, one count of assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation. Petrie was processed and transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO