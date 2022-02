There are many reasons to explore Mars: the potential we could one day send crewed missions there, to learn about how its climate changed over its history and how that could apply to Earth, and to learn about different types of planet such as those which have a different internal structure to ours. But the biggest reason to explore Mars is to try to answer one of the biggest questions in science: could there be life outside of our own planet?

