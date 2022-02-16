Western Mass. Boys Basketball Top 20: Springfield International Charter continues to climb

AMHERST – University of Massachusetts men’s lacrosse trailed 2-0 at the start but outscored UMass Lowell 19-7 the rest of the way to roll to a 19-9 victory in the team’s home opener on Saturday at Garber Field. The win moves UMass to 1-1 on the season, while the River Hawks fall to 0-2. Thirteen different Gorillas logged points in the victory, led by the Tobin brothers who put up five points apiece as Mike recorded a hat trick and two assists and Kevin chipped in two goals and three assists. James Caddigan had a four-point day with two goals and two assists, Gabriel Procyk contributed a hat trick and Chris Connolly added two goals and an assist. It marked the largest margin of victory for Massachusetts since the Gorillas defeated Utah 16-2 on March 17, 2019.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO