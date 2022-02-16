ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Western Mass. Boys Basketball Top 20: Springfield International Charter continues to climb

By Gage Nutter
 5 days ago
First-place Springfield Thunderbirds top Lehigh Valley, 3-1, on the road

ALLENTOWN, Penn. – The Springfield Thunderbirds (26-14-5-2) received a stellar defensive effort from the collective unit in a 3-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (17-19-6-3) on Sunday afternoon at the PPL Center to maintain their position atop the Atlantic Division. A relatively quiet first period saw little in...
NHL
UMass men’s lacrosse downs UMass Lowell 19-9 in home opener (photos)

AMHERST – University of Massachusetts men’s lacrosse trailed 2-0 at the start but outscored UMass Lowell 19-7 the rest of the way to roll to a 19-9 victory in the team’s home opener on Saturday at Garber Field. The win moves UMass to 1-1 on the season, while the River Hawks fall to 0-2. Thirteen different Gorillas logged points in the victory, led by the Tobin brothers who put up five points apiece as Mike recorded a hat trick and two assists and Kevin chipped in two goals and three assists. James Caddigan had a four-point day with two goals and two assists, Gabriel Procyk contributed a hat trick and Chris Connolly added two goals and an assist. It marked the largest margin of victory for Massachusetts since the Gorillas defeated Utah 16-2 on March 17, 2019.
AMHERST, MA
Austin Monteiro leads Minnechaug wrestling to second-place finish at Div. II championships, Duggan’s Ariel Escalante wins first title in program history & more

FITCHBURG — With five top-3 placements, the Minnechaug wrestling team earned second place at the MIAA Division II state tournament on Saturday afternoon. The highlight for the Falcons was a title for Austin Monteiro at the 132-pound weight class, earning a narrow 3-2 victory over Montachusett’s Xaedyn Natal thanks to a late takedown with under 30 seconds to go in the final period.
FITCHBURG, MA
UMass hockey wins low-scoring battle against UConn, 1-0

HARTFORD, Conn. – No. 10/9 University of Massachusetts hockey scored twice in the third period and gutted out a 2-1 win over No. 20 UConn on Friday night at the XL Center. The victory moves the Minutemen to 17-9-2 on the season, 12-5-2 in Hockey East, while the Huskies fall to 16-12-0, 12-7-0 in league action.
HARTFORD, CT
