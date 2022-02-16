ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Fatal wreck involving 18 wheeler and pedestrian on I-65 in north Alabama

By Kaitlin Kanable
 5 days ago

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person died after being reportedly hit by an 18-wheeler while walking on I-65 Tuesday afternoon.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a wreck on I-65 just south of the River Bridge near Priceville High School. Officials said it was reported the accident occurred between an 18 wheeler and a pedestrian.

Decatur Police confirmed a person died in the crash.

Officials warned drivers to use caution in the area and for those who can’t find a different route to expect delays.

The ALGO Traffic website showed traffic had been backed up from River Bridge to the I-565 junction. One southbound lane was reopened around 4 p.m. but all lanes of traffic were reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Kate Bonny
5d ago

What is going on? I have seen so.many stories lately about pedestrians getting hit on the interstates. Why are people walking on these high speed roads where pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles are prohibitted?

