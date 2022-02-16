ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Series ‘The Newsreader’ Sold Widely – Global Bulletin

By Patrick Frater
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Critically-acclaimed Australian series "The Newsreader" is set to air in 80 additional territories, following a string of rights sales deals organized by Entertainment One. The six-part show was licensed to the BBC (U.K.), Arte (France and Germany), RTE (Ireland), Viaplay (the Nordic and Baltic regions, Poland and The Netherlands), Cosmo (Spain),...

