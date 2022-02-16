‘Happening’ Producers Win Cesar-Hosted Toscan du Plantier Award

Variety exclusively reported that the film was in the works in September 2021. “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis will write and executive produce the film. The returning cast includes: Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho, and Tyler Hoechlin are not currently attached to the project. Additional names will be announced at a later date.
Comments / 0