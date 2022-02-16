Parmalee continue the “positive vibes” with “Take My Name”

Many people view Blue Bloods star Steve Schirripa as a big tough guy. Not his co-star, Bridget Moynahan, though. It seems like they are besties. If you are a longtime fan of Blue Bloods, then you definitely know both Steve Schirripa and Bridget Moynahan. Schirripa plays the role of Anthony Abetemarco on the CBS police procedural and became a regular in season six. Abetemarco is a retired detective in the New York City Police Department and is often seen working with Moynahan’s character, Erin Reagan. She’s the assistant district attorney for New York County and Abetemarco works as an investigator for her office. So, not only do the two work closely together on the set of Blue Bloods, they are also close friends in real life.

