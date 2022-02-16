ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Parmalee continue the “positive vibes” with “Take My Name”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off the success of “Just the Way,” Parmalee is staying in the romantic lane with their current single, “Take My Name.” Frontman Matt Thomas says that even before the song was released, fans were eager to make it a part of their special day....

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blanco Brown
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
blavity.com

Mo'Nique Said Tyler Perry Asked To Meet With Her Only If She Apologized For Her Blackballing Accusations

Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Gives Special Shout Out to ‘Number 1’ Costar

Many people view Blue Bloods star Steve Schirripa as a big tough guy. Not his co-star, Bridget Moynahan, though. It seems like they are besties. If you are a longtime fan of Blue Bloods, then you definitely know both Steve Schirripa and Bridget Moynahan. Schirripa plays the role of Anthony Abetemarco on the CBS police procedural and became a regular in season six. Abetemarco is a retired detective in the New York City Police Department and is often seen working with Moynahan’s character, Erin Reagan. She’s the assistant district attorney for New York County and Abetemarco works as an investigator for her office. So, not only do the two work closely together on the set of Blue Bloods, they are also close friends in real life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady reacts to his wife Gisele and daughter twinning in adorable snap

Tom Brady showered his wife Gisele Bündchen's Instagram comments with heart emojis after she posted an adorable snap of herself with their daughter Vivian. The new picture, which the supermodel shared on Sunday, showed her daughter planting a kiss on her cheek while the pair rode on horseback in front of a scenic backdrop.
NFL
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
BET

Keke Wyatt Announces She Is Expecting Her 11th Child On Social Media

Singer Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah Darring are expecting their second child together in the couple’s growing family. Wyatt made the announcement of her 11th child Sunday (Jan. 20) on social media. “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Chicago After She Gives Little Brother Psalm A Sweet Kiss

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground. Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Calls out Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert Over Their Son

Tamar Braxton continues to be open with her fans despite leaving reality television. Tamar Braxton was always an open book on “Braxton Family Values.” When it came to her family, they have had their ups and downs over the years. In particular, Tamar has clashed with her sisters. And at times, this had led to controversial moments on and off of the show. However, Tamar’s battle with her mental health was a turning point. She decided it was time to walk away from the show so she could work on herself. According to Tamar, reality television almost killed her. So she’s been happy to be away from the cameras and step back from drama as much as she can.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy