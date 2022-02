Those of you old enough, remember when the telemarketing industry made answering your landline more hassle than it was worth? Then, after more than a decade of that plague, remember when the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) began enforcing the Do Not Call registry in 2003, and it was going to end the onslaught? And then do you remember how it's 19 years later and, thanks to the technology of robocalls, the plague is now bad enough that the Israelites would have asked, "Can we have the locusts back?" The FTC has finally cranked up its legal machinery to take aim at an issue close to our purview: extended auto warranties.

