ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sadako From 'The Ring' Is Joining 'Dead by Daylight'

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead by Daylight has long had a track record for incorporating some of the most legendary horror icons in pop culture, including the likes of Pyramid Head, Nemesis, Ghostface, Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Amanda Young aka The...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dead By Daylight's Sadako Rising Chapter gets a spooky reveal trailer

Few horror characters inspire fear quite like Ringu’s Sadako, and she’s crawling through the nearest TV and into Dead By Daylight. The Sadako Rising Chapter brings the horror icon Sadako Yamamura to Dead By Daylight at long last. For those of you more familiar with The Ring (2002), Ringu is the original Japanese film franchise that started it all. So the creepy ghost girl Samara from The Ring was, in truth, a western spin on Ringu’s Sadako. There’s also a new survivor named Yoichi Asakawa, who was just a boy in the original Ringu, but he’s all grown up now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead by Daylight's Full Ringu Chapter Reveal Is Coming Soon

Dead by Daylight's next Chapter will be fully revealed soon, developer Behaviour Interactive announced this week. That Chapter is the Ringu DLC revealed towards the end of 2021 which is inspired by the works of novelist Kōji Suzuki, though many players may better know this psychological horror classic from movies like The Ring and others in the series. The Chapter itself will be fully revealed on February 15th with more details to be shared then.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Yoichi Asakawa Dead by Daylight Perks Revealed

Yoichi Asakawa has hit Dead by Daylight PTB servers, giving fans a first glimpse at his perks. The newest killer was teased back in December, giving fans something to look forward to after the new year. It was hinted that the community would also receive a new survivor and it turned out true.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Dead by Daylight Skin Free With Prime Gaming

Dead by Daylight players have something special waiting for them now if they're also Prime Gaming subscribers. The game's developer Behaviour Interactive announced this week that the latest of the Prime Gaming drops is now available for those who have their accounts connected appropriately. The skin in question is a "Very Rare" skin for the Survivor Dwight Fairfield, and it gets him in the Valentine's Day spirit with the "Love Hurts" skin.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Koji Suzuki
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead By Daylight#Pyramid Head#The Sadako Rising Dlc#Behavior Interactive
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Dead By Daylight' Trailer Reveals Crossover With 'Ringu' Horror Franchise

After being revealed in December 2021, Behaviour Interactive has released and brand-new trailer and has announced the release date for the next chapter for their asymmetrical multiplayer title Dead by Daylight which will see the horror-themed title crossing over with the Japanese psychological horror franchise, Ringu. The release date is more than "seven days" away (missed opportunity) but fans won't need to wait too much longer as Chapter 23, which is being called "Sadako Rising," will be arriving on March 8th, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TechRadar

New Dead by Daylight killer leans into the game’s terrifying strength

There’s something thrilling about being scared. Psychology tells us that it's because of the rush of adrenaline and endorphins that are released when our body senses danger. The biochemical reaction results in a sense of euphoria, particularly when we realize we’re safe after all. It’s that rush that spurs thrill-seekers to bungee jump, motorheads to race and, people such as me, to play horror games like Dead by Daylight.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead by Daylight Gameplay Shows Off New Character's Mori Kill

Following the full reveal of Dead by Daylight's Ringu Chapter, the new DLC has now made its way to the PTB servers to show players what the new characters are capable of. The Survivor, Yoichi Asakawa, has their own useful perks for a team to utilize, but as anyone who's been around Dead by Daylight for a while will know, the most interesting parts of these Chapters are typically the Killers, especially when they're like The Onryō and come from a licensed property. Within a Killer's new kit, their special Memento Mori kill is always one of the most must-see parts, and thanks to some new gameplay that's made its way online thanks to some PTB players.
VIDEO GAMES
DoYouRemember?

Famous PSA Characters You Might Remember

Not all colorful characters in commercials between Saturday morning cartoons are meant to sell you something for a profit. Some Public Service Announcements, also known as PSA’s, have brought us cherished and timeless American icons, others have faded into obscurity and you’ve probably forgotten about them. These characters reminded us to eat better, preserve our earth, how to prevent crime and forest fires, and even how to survive a nuclear bomb.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Beth Maitland Introduces the ‘Little Dreamer’ in Her Life

Hours filled with cat naps. The Young and the Restless fave Beth Maitland (Traci) may be busy as of late but it’s just another day for her beautiful Bengal cat. This past Wednesday, the CBS soap actress headed out to Los Angeles for work but she couldn’t leave before “kissing this little dreamer farewell.”
PETS
spoilertv.com

Tales of the Walking Dead - Daniela Pineda Joins Cast

Daniella Pineda has signed on for a role in the AMC anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead,” Variety has learned exclusively. Pineda joins previously announced cast members Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, and Jillian Bell. Details on the characters each will play in the series are being kept under wraps. The six-episode episodic anthology series will feature both new and established characters from “The Walking Dead” universe.
TV SERIES
NME

Olivia Munn joins ‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ series

AMC has announced a number of new cast members who have joined its upcoming series Tales Of The Walking Dead, including Olivia Munn. As revealed by Deadline, the Newsroom actor has joined The Walking Dead spin-off series alongside Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) and Gage Munroe (Nobody).
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy