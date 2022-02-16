1 person dead following a three-vehicle wreck on Highway 1 (Moss Landing, CA) Nationwide Report

One person died and another person was hospitalized following a wreck Tuesday morning on Highway 1.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place near Jetty Road. The early reports showed that a tractor-trailer was driving southbound on Highway 1 when it veered and then overcorrected into oncoming traffic [...]

