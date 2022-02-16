ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Average UK house prices rise £27,000 in a year

By Anna Sagar
yourmoney.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverage house prices in December rose by 10.8%, slightly up from the 10.7% growth recorded in November. According to the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) latest house price index, Wales reported the largest average house price growth at 13%, reaching a record level of £205,000. This was...

www.yourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK house prices jump £24,500 in a year but experts warn of sharp slowdown to come

The average UK house price hit a record high in January, but experts have warned of a sharp slowdown in the market this year as living costs rise.House prices jumped 9.7 per cent, or £24,500, in a year – taking the average to £276,759. Values rose 0.3 per cent in January after 1.1 per cent monthly increases in November and December, Halifax said.The lender saw transaction numbers beginning to return to normal after an exceptionally busy 2021. Meanwhile, house price rises continue to outstrip earnings growth, with affordability now at historically low levels. Younger generations still face “significant barriers to...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

UK motorists face record fuel prices as global oil costs rise

Motorists face the return of record high prices at the pumps as global oil markets continue to climb towards $100 a barrel after a slowdown in output from the Opec oil cartel. British drivers will now pay 151.21p a litre of diesel after pump prices on Thursday climbed above the previous all-time high of 151.10p a litre in November last year, compounding the national cost of living crisis.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Law
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Inflation is costing the average family an extra $276/month: Where prices are rising the fastest

MADISON, Wis.– There’s no way to spin it: Consumer prices continue to rise faster than predicted. The price of gasoline is up 40% from February 2021, tied with used cars at the top of the list. Rental cars, transportation, and hotel room prices are up too, more than 20% apiece, while food prices rose at both restaurants (6.4%) and grocery...
MADISON, WI
BBC

Sheepdogs: Why are some UK dogs selling for £27,000 or more?

The humble sheepdog has been an integral part of British farm life for centuries, but never before have they commanded so much respect - or money. The past two years has seen unprecedented prices recorded for specially bred and trained dogs at agricultural marts. Many of the top dogs are...
ANIMALS
WKRC

Cincinnati gas prices rise nearly 13 cents per gallon, national average up

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati have risen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati are 15.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

Property asking prices see biggest monthly rise for 20 years as ambitious sellers add £8,000 to take the average price tag to £349,000

The average price tag on a home put up for sale has rocketed by nearly £8,000 in the space of a month, as ambitious sellers back the pandemic property boom to continue. The £7,785 jump to mid-February was the biggest month-on-month increase in cash terms recorded by property listings giant Rightmove in more than 20 years of its reporting.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#Inflation#House Price Index#Interest Rates#Uk#Mt Finance
Reuters

Mexico inflation seen on the rise again in early February

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely accelerated in the first half of February after slowing during the past eight weeks, a Reuters poll showed Monday, reinforcing expectations that the country's central bank would continue raising rates in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve. The consensus forecast...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Asking prices for UK homes show record rise, as demand exceeds supply

Asking prices for homes coming on to the market in Britain rose by a record 2.3% in February, according to the property website Rightmove. The listing site said it was the biggest monthly increase in the 20 years it has kept records and meant the average advertised cost of a home was up by £7,785, to £348,804. Over the past 12 months, asking prices have gone up by 9.5%.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Mail

Millionaire businessman, 69, who was ordered to demolish 10,000sq ft sports complex he built in his garden dubbed 'Britain's best man cave' LOSES an appeal over £300,000 tax and VAT bills

A millionaire who built 'Britain's best man cave' has been ordered to demolish the illegal giant leisure complex he built in his garden and faces £300,000 in costs. Graham Wildin, 69, lost an appeal against tax and VAT costs for his 10,000 sq ft pad in Cinderford, Gloucestershire which boasts a bowling alley, cinema, squash courts, private casino and bar.
INCOME TAX
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy