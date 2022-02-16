ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global shares rise on easing Ukraine tensions, cheaper oil

By YURI KAGEYAMA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxwFS_0eFz9I6500
Japan Financial Markets People cycle past an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Asian shares rose Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares rose Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that a diplomatic solution might avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.7% in early trading to 7,030.39. Germany's DAX rose 0.8% to 15,540.97. Britain's FTSE 100 gained nearly 0.2% to 7,621.99. The future for the Dow industrials was 0.3% higher at 34,996.00. The S&P 500 future rose 0.3% to 4,475.75.

But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile.

“In short, provided we get a further pause in geopolitics, we might be able to focus on worrying data instead. But I would tread carefully on the assumption that we will be able to for long,” RaboResearch said in a report.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.2% to finish at 27,460.40. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1% to 7,284.90. South Korea's Kospi surged 2.0% to 2,729.68. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.5% to 24,718.90, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% to 3,465.83.

The Chinese government reported consumer prices rose 0.9% over a year earlier in January while prices of goods as they left the factory rose 9.1%.

China has been hit by the same supply disruptions that are pushing prices up in the United States and Europe, but the impact on Chinese consumers has been smaller. January inflation was down from December’s 1.5%. Forecasters expect it to decline further.

Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises around Ukraine would begin returning to their bases. Later in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency and other security issues. Still, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. had not yet verified Russia's claim of a troop drawdown.

Investors have been preparing for the U.S. Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates to fight inflation. The central bank is expected to start raising rates in March and traders see a 61% chance for a first hike of half a percentage point, double the traditional move.

Rising costs have been crimping operations for a wide range of businesses and prompting many to raise prices on finished goods from clothing to food. That has raised concerns that consumers could eventually pull back on spending, therefore hurting economic growth. Investors will get an update on retail sales on Wednesday when the Commerce Department releases its January report.

Investors also have their eye on the latest round of corporate earnings, including DoorDash on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude surged $1.09 to $93.16 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It slumped 3.6% Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, added $1.20 to $94.48 a barrel.

Oil prices have been volatile amid tensions over Russia potentially invading neighboring Ukraine. Russia is a major energy producer and military action that disrupts supplies could jolt markets and global industries.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 115.75 Japanese yen from 115.63 yen. The euro cost $1.1387, up from $1.1362.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ap#Russian#Dow#S P#Kospi#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite#Chinese#Nato#The U S Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
France
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
77K+
Followers
87K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy