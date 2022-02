The pandemic ushered in an era of hybrid work. This is the greatest transformation of the nature of work since the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century. The Industrial Revolution shifted the center of production from homes to factories, and the hybrid work revolution has shifted it back to homes. For many workers, the majority or at least half of their productive work now occurs within their homes. Not only has the nature of work changed, so too has the nature of the office. Hybrid work remains contested. Employers look forward to a return to full in-person work, but their employees have embraced hybrid work and want it to remain. What will the world of hybrid work look like in 2022?

