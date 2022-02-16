ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why You Should Get an E-Will, Even If You’re Young

InsideHook
InsideHook
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LwbW_0eFz8Rpb00
Online estate planners like Trust & Will are becoming more popular guvendemir / William Whitehurst / Getty

Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about dying.

Actually, I wasn’t spending too much time pondering about how I was going to shuffle off this mortal coil (outside of pandemic reasons), but my family and significant other have apparently been pondering my demise for a while — for practical reasons, they say.

I’m “only” 49, but I now co-own property and have, well, actual things to pass along. And like anyone else in my age group and throughout the past few years, I have witnessed unexpected passings of people in my life who I thought would have been with us for a longer time.

Basically, I’ve been pressured (with good reason) to write up a will. And I knew that this was something I could do online, although I had doubts: Would these wills hold up in courts? Aren’t all states’ laws on wills and trusts different? If this is so easy to do online, why would anyone ever use an expensive lawyer?

To assuage my fears, I consulted with Mitch Mitchell, the Associate Counsel of Estate Planning at Trust & Will, which specializes in estate planning and offers most of the paperwork online for $39 (for parents with minor children not quite ready to create a will) up through $699 for state-specific, customized trusts for couples. He talked us through when to make a will (now), what to look out for and even who should probably still consult a lawyer.

(Note that while we had a good talk with T&W, this is not a specific endorsement of a single online will maker; there are certainly other options.)

InsideHook: What was the genesis of Trust & Will?

Mitch Mitchell: The co-founders, who started Trust & Will in 2017, they were all in a transitional stage in life. They had assets, they had things to think about. And the idea was, why can you pretty much do anything online — mortgages, real estate, buying clothes — but not a will? Why isn’t this easier?

So, are you just online estate lawyers?

I was an estate planning attorney for a decade before joining. We have a small legal team, but we’re more of a software/tech company, not a law firm. What we do is narrowly tailored — right now, we have a will, trust and guardian product, and online there’s a guided interview to ask you what’s a good fit. We also offer access to lawyers; it’s an add-on benefit. We’re more like TurboTax for wills.

Why aren’t people just doing their wills online if it’s this simple (and cheaper)?

Coming from a private practice, I can say that a lot of people just don’t want to think about their own mortality at all. There are difficult questions you need to answer, especially if you have kids — who do you trust as a guardian if something goes wrong?

It’s interesting, because the Covid pandemic did accelerate some of this thinking and encouraged people to not put it off. A stat we like to throw out is that 60% of Americans don’t have an estate plan — our idea is to make it easy for you.

But you’re not for everyone.

We’re not for everyone. Some people do need to go to a lawyer and might feel more comfortable doing that. If you’re high net worth and if you’re generally a person who needs more complex planning or tax planning, we’re not a good fit. But if you’re comfortable doing taxes or other significant transactions online, you can be comfortable doing a will.

How about age? When should people start thinking about making out an estate plan?

The right answer is if you’re over 18; anybody over 18 can make a will. Everybody owns something and has stuff they need a plan for, right? Beyond that platitude, there are triggering events that get people thinking, like when you have kids or a new addition to your family, if you buy/sell a house, if you come into wealth from inheritance, you have property, and so on. And you can always make an update when something happens [for Trust & Will, updates are free for a year and a charge afterwards]/

If you don’t have a written plan, will or trust, the problem is that there will be a plan made for your estate, with some default rules about who’s in charge, who inherits property and who the administrator is.

What’s the most common question you get?

“When do I know I need to make a plan?” There’s also a misconception that estate planning is for a particular kind of person, like the wealthy. It’s for everyone.

What’s the biggest misperception about e-wills?

There’s an apprehension about whether it’s valid. You can go online and find a form, but what distinguishes us is that the documents we have were designed by estate planners for every state. Not every form in a Google search is going to be like that. There’s a misperception that any form online is created equal.

You have three different services — Guardian, Trust and Will. Can you explain the differences?

A will is a document that only takes effect when you die. You sign it when you’re living, you create it, and you decide what happens to your property and who’s in charge of distributing assets.

The most common type of trust we have is a revocable living trust — while living, you fund it with your assets. If I own a house, I fund it while still alive and transfer it to the trust, and that asset no longer has to go through probate. If i have a trustee, I don’t have to go to probate court; they can manage and distribute to my beneficiaries in my trust.

What are some unique issues with estate planning?

A common issue people think about is survivorship — basically, updating your will to say if this person [mentioned in the will] dies, I want their share to go, say, the grandkids. You can have contingencies when you have a written plan. It’s common to have that kind of language.

Since I wouldn’t want to just rely on one website, what are some other resources for estate planning that you’d recommend?

Every state has a state bar or equivalent, and they often have self-help documents. A good example would be if you’re searching NY power of attorney, a good place to look would be something like the NY Bar Association — they might have a self-help section.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
InsideHook

The Dirtiest Areas of a Plane Are Probably Not What You Would Expect

If you, like me, have flown at least a handful of times over the course of the pandemic, you’ve likely amassed a lifetime’s supply of airline branded sanitizing wipes — largely because, despite the fact that I’ve always got five at minimum, stashed in my carry-on at any given time, I still board the plane palms up, ready to receive communion in the form of a freshie.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

5 Signs You’re Getting Terrible Advice—Even From Someone You Love

When I find myself in a dilemma or uncertain of how to handle a situation, like many of us, I reach out to others for advice. Depending on the specifics of my situation, I may consult friends, family, colleagues, my own therapist (I'm a therapist, and yes, I also see a therapist!), mentors, or doctors. The tricky part is knowing whom to trust for advice with a given set of circumstances. While my mom is who I turn to for advice about one of my kids’ latest developmental hiccups or how long I can keep a chicken in the fridge before I need to roast it, it’s my older brother who I call when I need financial advice. And while my one friend is great for book or vacation recommendations, she might not be the right friend to talk to about a recent conflict with my husband. But how do we make these decisions about whom to consult for what, and, more crucially, what are the signs of bad advice that's not smart to take?
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#T W
SHAPE

How to Know If Someone Is Your Soulmate

When the topic of soulmates comes up, you're likely to find yourself in the middle of a heated debate. There are those who scoff at the concept, pointing out statistics that there are roughly 7.9 billion people currently living on this planet (not to mention all the people who have lived and died since the existence of humankind and all the people who are yet to be born), so it's just impossible that there's one perfect person for you — and, if there were, your chances of meeting them are zero to nil. Then there are those who choose to push back, dismiss the statistical chances of meeting "The One," and believe wholeheartedly that soulmates exist.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: I Can’t Afford a Divorce Lawyer. Am I Stuck With My Wife Forever?

I will have been married for 30 years in July 2022. My wife and I haven't been intimate in over 10 years. We're both 58 years of age. I haven't been in love with her for almost half our marriage. I've told her for the last 10 to 12 years that I want a divorce. But I can’t get a divorce attorney at this time because I've been trying to pay off hospital bills and other loans.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InsideHook

The Chaotic Women’s Figure Skating Finale Was Everything That’s Wrong With the Olympics

When 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finished her free skate on Thursday night, the devastation was immediate. The skater, who had been cleared to compete despite being at the center of a doping scandal after testing positive for a banned substance, had been the heavy favorite to win the gold medal but fell twice and stumbled out of two other jumps during her routine, earning her lowest score of the season and finishing in fourth place. As soon as the music stopped, she buried her face in her hands and began to sob.
SPORTS
Upworthy

Reddit user asked women who never married or had kids what they're doing instead. The responses are fire.

Throughout their lives, women are burdened with societal expectations that take a lot of liberty with their personal rights. From expecting girls to only show interest in stereotypical "girly" things, "preserving their virginity" for their lawfully wedded husband and shaming young women for exploring their sexuality to attempting to strip them of their reproductive rights and judging those who choose to deviate from the marriage-then-kids life plan shoved into their hands, most communities are built on the foundation of controlling how women live their lives. However, these days, more and more women are choosing to take the choices of their lives into their own hands and couldn't care less about what others expect of them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InsideHook

ReserveBar Is Taking $20 Off Everything From These BIPOC- and Women-Owned Spirits Brands

Less than 5% of the spirits industry is made up of businesses owned by BIPOC and women, according to ReserveBar. Thankfully, that online booze retailer is doing something to help support that small number. Throughout February, ReserveBar is taking $20 off $100+ in booze purchases (use the code BHM20) when you purchase one of the bottles that are part of the Spirited Change Initiative (SCI).
DRINKS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy