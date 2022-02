HILLIARD, Ohio — The latest decision by Hilliard’s City Council spells good news for some businesses. The city’s DORA is now year-round. “It definitely is good for people who are maybe worried about drinking inside. We have a fire pit and lots of heaters on our patio, plus to go from one place to another is great,” said Dustin Folk, of Crooked Can Brewing Company.

HILLIARD, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO