ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors

By Associated Press
floridapolitics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe change in policy takes effect starting Thursday. Starting this week, the masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida. The theme park resort...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
Distractify

People Throw Stuffed Animals at Figure Skaters After They Finish Their Events

One of the most incredible things a person can witness is a figure skating routine that has been executed flawlessly. It's understandable, then, that many who attend figure skating events want to find some way to show their appreciation. That's why, somewhat randomly, it's become a tradition to throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the end of an excellent figure skating routine.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

The Sandbox Smart R2 Lets You Roast Your Own Coffee Beans Right From Home

Click here to read the full article. Making café-quality java at home is nothing new, but now coffee aficionados can elevate their game to whole new level. Meet the Sandbox Smart R2 Coffee Roaster, a new appliance that, true to its name, lets you roast your own beans right from the comfort of your kitchen. The genius of the R2 is that it makes a fairly complicated process easy: The roasting happens via a direct fire using a 900-watt quartz tube, and the addition of a detachable drum allows you to roast your beans evenly. You can also make adjustments depending...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Frontier-Spirit merger would be main Southwest competitor at BWI, but critics worry about fares, service

BALTIMORE – The recently announced merger between Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines will create the second-largest airline carrier at Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport, but some critics say the proposed combination carrier would affect fares and service adversely. In addition, the merger could hit a roadblock with the Biden administration’s Justice Department, which already has taken […] The post Frontier-Spirit merger would be main Southwest competitor at BWI, but critics worry about fares, service appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
WNAW

The Craziness Continues! Stabbing At Massachusetts Walmart

Seriously, people, what the hell is going on??? It used to be in the good old days(listen to me, "the good old days"...), we would hear the occasional news story that featured some random, weird, creepy, or crazy incident. Nowadays, however, it seems like these stories happen every day. In...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Resort#The Masks#Walt Disney World#The Associated Press
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Debris Removal Business offers Free Storm Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tree removal quotes can be expensive, especially after several downed trees are lingering, left in need of attention following a severe storm. The ice storm recently wreaked havoc across the Mid-South, leaving thousands of Memphis-area residents without power, forced to deal with damage and debris from the aftermath.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Alaska Airlines Launches Subscription-Based Flight Service

Airlines are struggling right now. Air travel was way down last year because of the pandemic, but Netflix viewership was way up. Maybe that’s where Alaska Airlines found inspiration for its new subscription-based program. For a monthly fee, you can fly roundtrip to several destinations in the Southwestern United States. But there are a few caveats.
ALASKA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy