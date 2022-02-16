Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors

Click here to read the full article. Making café-quality java at home is nothing new, but now coffee aficionados can elevate their game to whole new level. Meet the Sandbox Smart R2 Coffee Roaster, a new appliance that, true to its name, lets you roast your own beans right from the comfort of your kitchen. The genius of the R2 is that it makes a fairly complicated process easy: The roasting happens via a direct fire using a 900-watt quartz tube, and the addition of a detachable drum allows you to roast your beans evenly. You can also make adjustments depending...

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO