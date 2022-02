If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Strained relationships in the royal family have been at an all-time high in recent years. Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the U.K. to settle in North America in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly been on the outs with the rest of the royal family. But this year is a pivotal one for the House of Windsor, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. With festivities planned for this June, Kate Middleton...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO