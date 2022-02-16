ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Midwest defined itself by its winters. What happens when they disappear?

Grist
Grist
 5 days ago
Fitted in a heavy, blaze orange coat and pants, fishing rod and spud bar in hand, Tim Sacka stands on the frozen edge of Lake St. Clair. Using the spud bar, he chips away at the ice through a layer of fluffy snow, to uncover a hole drilled the day before....

