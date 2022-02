HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten for offering some leavening reflections during Friday’s Board of Regents meeting on the recent hand-wringing over the number of women in college surpassing the number of men. While it is legitimate for pundits to worry these trends could deepen the political divide in the U.S. (there are widening differences between the voting habits of Americans with degrees and those without), Feyten pointed out with raw data more men are attending college than did in their fathers’ and grandfathers’ day. And she also made a strong case that more women are enrolling in college because their economic future is so transformed by a degree. What Feyten didn’t say is women with degrees likely stand the best chance of affording to have and raise children — something economists say is desperately needed in a time of declining birthrates and increasing American retirement rates.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO