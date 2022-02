Two Denton County residents are on the ballot in the Republican primary race to fill Sen. Jane Nelson’s seat in state Senate District 12. Chris Russell, a Carrollton business owner, and Tan Parker, a Flower Mound resident who currently represents District 63 in the Texas House, are vying for the seat. Nelson announced last July that she would retire after 28 years representing the district. She is the highest-ranking Republican in the Senate and has served as its top budget writer for the past four legislative sessions.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO