Fischbach Announces Re-election Campaign

During a dual Sunday morning CNN appearance to promote bipartisanship, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Sen. Jon Manchin (D-WV) both endorsed each other’s upcoming re-election campaigns despite the fact they are from different parties. Manchin, who endorsed moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins in her 2020 Maine election, told CNN anchor Jake Tapper he would do the same thing for the Alaska lawmaker, who is up for re-election this year. “I’m endorsing my dear friend Lisa Murkowski,” he said. “Alaska could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve them.” Moments later, Murkowski returned the favor. “If he’s running, I’ll endorse him,” she stated. The centrist Democrat isn’t facing another election until 2024. Murkowski, who voted to convict former President Donald Trump of impeachment over the Jan. 6 attack, faces some tough headwinds in her upcoming race. Not only has she been censured by the Alaska GOP over her impeachment vote, but Trump has also endorsed former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner Kelly Tshibaka, calling her “MAGA all the way.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO