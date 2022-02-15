Where to find and catch Arceus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Over two previous albums, Brighton band Bird in the Belly have cut a distinctive course, allying musical innovation with the exhumation of obscure songs and overlooked texts, usually with a dark undercurrent of social commentary: Newgate hangings, 19th-century sex work and the like. After the City delves further into antique gloom, being a concept album steeped in pandemic and desolation, complete with the four horsemen of the apocalypse, though the mood and music prove dramatic rather than depressing. Its principal inspiration is the Victorian author Richard Jefferies, celebrated for his nature writings and dystopian novel After London, though the group also draw from the Elizabethan playwright Thomas Nashe and poems lamenting the poverty wrought by the Lancashire cotton famine of the 1860s.

