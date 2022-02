Martho Ghariani from indie developer ThinkingStars has taken to the official PlayStation blog to announce the launch of Anno Mutationem taking place on March 17, 2022. Launching on both the PS4 and PS5 the game is now available to preorder from the official PlayStation Store. The new indie adventure game set in a cyberpunk world and has been inspired by classics such as Ghost in the Shell. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from its gameplay and unique pixel style art.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO