New Orleans, LA

A bar below the city below sea level

By Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Under the Orpheum Theater, you really will find a place that’s on top of the world.

It’s underground, yes.

But above it all.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s a New Orleans bar.

You may not know about it.

But it’s here.

Down here.

And it’s where you find Tony Lott standing by as your tour guide.

The bar was originally backstage back when the Orpheum Theater opened originally for vaudeville shows back in the twenties.

The name of the bar is the Double Dealer .

The name comes from the New Orleans literary magazine back in the twenties, the Double Dealer.

Bill Wood says, “You could read short stories and poems from Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner, a couple of guys who always enjoyed a beverage from a bar.”

Tony Lott says, “They have a reputation of not being shy of spirits, for sure, in fact, there is a beverage on there named after one of the authors, the Papa Doble, also known as the Hemingway Daiquiri.”

With a hundred years of history right upstairs, down under the Orpheum, there’s still no business like show business.

Don’t forget to tip your bartender.

At the bar, below the city below sea level.

