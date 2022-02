If you’ve been enjoying our recent stretch of mild and primarily dry weather, you’re in luck as it continues for a few more days! Outside of a brief, isolated shower chance this morning, we’ll see a partly to mostly sunny sky during the day today. With a southwesterly breeze, temperatures during the afternoon warm into the mid and upper 40s (some towns could touch 50). Tomorrow will start bright with temps in the 20s. We’ll end the week with highs in the mid-40s, then toward and after sunset clouds will begin to overspread the state.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO