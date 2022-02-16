Wild Hare brings ‘organic dive fusion’ with ’90s nostalgia to Stillwater

Walking into the Winter Garden Theatre, where “The Music Man” has just opened, is like wandering through the perfume counters at Bloomingdale’s: prepare to be spritzed with nostalgia from all sides. There’s the red-white-and-blue Playbill, for a start, and, in place of a curtain, a russet barn façade that parts to reveal backdrops painted in the style of Grant Wood’s Midwestern fantasias—all flat, rolling green hills and overgrown-broccoli trees. (The set was designed, along with the costumes, by Santo Loquasto.) Meredith Willson’s show, which premièred in 1957, takes place in 1912 in a small town in Iowa, an era and a home state that Willson and Wood shared. This new production, directed by Jerry Zaks, works hard to convince us that we, too, have been transported back to our Before Times, when nobody feared contagion, and crowds could flock to Broadway expecting to be pleased. Don’t worry, the show strains to assure us. This sunny American classic has not been “reconsidered.” No bloody heart beats beneath these floorboards. Just look at the names on the marquee: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, stars synonymous with song-and-dance delight. You are being asked to pay top dollar—up to seven hundred of them, for an orchestra seat—not to be discomfited and provoked but, rather, to be enchanted, elated, and sent home satisfied.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO