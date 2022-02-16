Donald Trump Says Letitia James Probe Into His Businesses a 'Racist Attack'
The former president issued a lengthy statement which attacked both New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's...www.newsweek.com
The former president issued a lengthy statement which attacked both New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's...www.newsweek.com
An rich, old white guy calling a strong, independent black woman racist. That IS the epitome of the Retrumplicans these day. Absolutely hilarious!!! 🤣🤣🤣
Kindergarten reading: Run Trump run, see Trump run. Trump's family and friends are running too. Why are the Trump's running ? We will soon learn why they run so fast.
Of course he would think that 😂😂😂 if she were white, he can’t use that excuse 🤷🏽♀️ He hates it even more that she’s black and then secondly, a woman…. Love it🥰
Comments / 720