ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Donald Trump Says Letitia James Probe Into His Businesses a 'Racist Attack'

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former president issued a lengthy statement which attacked both New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 720

SolsticeSister
5d ago

An rich, old white guy calling a strong, independent black woman racist. That IS the epitome of the Retrumplicans these day. Absolutely hilarious!!! 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(69)
246
John Green
5d ago

Kindergarten reading: Run Trump run, see Trump run. Trump's family and friends are running too. Why are the Trump's running ? We will soon learn why they run so fast.

Reply(29)
171
LittleLady
5d ago

Of course he would think that 😂😂😂 if she were white, he can’t use that excuse 🤷🏽‍♀️ He hates it even more that she’s black and then secondly, a woman…. Love it🥰

Reply(14)
161
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Letitia James
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Racism#The Trump Organization#Ag#Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
801K+
Followers
83K+
Post
755M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy