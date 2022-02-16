Fort Lauderdale city auditor fired after opening secret investigation on police chief

Police Chief Larry Scirotto, left, and Mayor Dean Trantalis hold a news conference on Dec. 21 to discuss Fort Lauderdale's plans to combat gun violence by creating a local Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence Center. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

City Auditor John Herbst, the man responsible for rooting out waste, fraud and abuse at Fort Lauderdale City Hall, was fired from his $272,625-a-year job late Tuesday night after commissioners accused him of overstepping his authority by opening a secret investigation into the police chief.

Mayor Dean Trantalis questioned why Herbst did not alert the commission after his office got an anonymous tip that Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Larry Scirotto was working a side gig as a college basketball referee on city time.

Herbst defended his right to investigate claims of fraud by any city employee — including the police chief — without permission from the commission.

But in the end, Herbst’s commission bosses voted to fire him 3-1, saying they had lost confidence in him.

The mayor and Commissioners Steve Glassman and Ben Sorensen cast the three yes votes. Commissioner Robert McKinzie voted no. Vice Mayor Heather Moraitis, who’d already left City Hall, was not present for the vote.

“This whole episode is very unorthodox,” Trantalis told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Wednesday. “We’ve never had an auditor go rogue and engage in a secret investigation without the authority of the commission.”

Herbst, noting he’d been in the job 16 years, told commissioners he’d planned to retire at the end of the year. Under his contract, he is due four months of severance pay and can stay on the job another 60 days.

‘Not his purview’

Like the city attorney and city clerk, Herbst is a charter officer who reports to the commission. And charters officers serve at the will of the commission, Trantalis noted.

“We need to understand that the commission made its decision last night based on the fact that the auditor took it upon himself to engage in a secret investigation,” Trantalis said. “This is not his purview. His job is simply to do audits and inquiries at the behest of the commission. He has no independent authority to take on tasks that have not been assigned to him.”

After Tuesday night’s meeting, Trantalis told the Sun Sentinel he had no idea Herbst was investigating the police chief until hearing about it from one of his senior staff on Tuesday morning.

“He’s not an independent prosecutor,” Trantalis said. “I think this is part of an effort to embarrass the chief because there are people in the department who are trying to undermine his authority.”

Scirotto, who took over as chief on Aug. 16, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The chief is a salaried not an hourly employee, just like other department heads who work for the city.

“They could work 60 hours one week and 40 the next,” Trantalis said. “This is how management operates in both the private and public sector.”

In a previous interview with the Sun Sentinel, Scirotto defended his referee gig, saying he’s usually refereeing on weekends. On the rare occasion he’s away on a weekday, Scirotto says he uses vacation time.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom says he’s given Scirotto permission to work the out-of-state gigs as long as he’s off-duty and it doesn’t interfere with his job as chief.

Normally, an anonymous tip about the chief would have been referred to the Division of Professional Standards, Trantalis said. That division reports to the city manager.

On Tuesday night, Lagerbloom told the commission he would have handled it differently and hired an outside law firm to investigate.

Caught by surprise

After the meeting, Glassman told the Sun Sentinel he had no clue Herbst has been investigating the chief until the mayor mentioned it Tuesday night.

“I was angry,” Glassman said. “He has the time to do a secret investigation on the chief of police based on an anonymous tip but can’t meet the priorities of the commission. That’s the reason he was let go.”

Earlier in the day, Glassman and Herbst clashed during a public discussion of a financial analysis conducted by Ernst & Young of a developer’s proposal to build an entertainment complex on city-owned land.

Both Glassman and Trantalis were highly critical of the report, saying it was based on outdated information. Herbst defended the analysis, saying it raised valid concerns.

Now the city is scrambling to find another expert to weigh in on the deal and Herbst is partially to blame, Trantalis says.

“It’s my understanding that the auditor was working hand in hand with Ernst & Young,” Trantalis said. “And if he wasn’t, he should have been.”

Earlier in the evening, the mayor and McKinzie suggested Herbst suspend the investigation.

Trantalis later had second thoughts, saying he was worried it might not be a good look.

“I’m concerned about the public thinking we’re trying to hide something,” he said.

McKinzie stood firm.

“Suspend it right now so it doesn’t become public,” he said.

‘I’ve lost confidence’

Before the vote to fire him, Herbst told the commission his office was pretty far along in its investigation and close to finishing a draft report. That report would be sent to the city manager and would not become a public record until it was released to the commission, Herbst said.

“You notice my reports don’t wind up on the front page of the Sun Sentinel,” he added.

With the clock approaching 11 p.m., Glassman made a case for terminating Herbst.

“I think we need to go in a new direction for the city auditor,” he said. “I’ve lost confidence.”

Reading the tea leaves, Herbst mentioned his plan to retire.

“It’s not my intention to stay if I’m not wanted,” he said.

Glassman told the Sun Sentinel he was surprised to hear Herbst announce his plans to retire in December.

“I didn’t know he planned to leave at the end of the year,” Glassman said. “He’ll be gone eight months earlier than he thought.”

But Herbst will have at least one final task before he leaves: Finish his report on the chief.

“The way we left it was that he would complete his draft and submit it to the city manager and city attorney,” Trantalis said Wednesday. “Then the commission would make a decision on what to do with it. In the end, the public will know the results.”

