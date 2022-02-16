"HerStory" exhibit highlights women leaders in Northeast Wisconsin

The Neville Public Museum officially unveiled it's latest exhibit "HerStory" on Tuesday.

The exhibit walks visitors through history, from the 1900s to present day. Each section features women from Northeast Wisconsin that made an impact on the community, along with pictures, artifacts and even interviews with contemporary women.

"We really looked at women in our community that were doing a lot of very important things, and then also women, historically, that have done a lot of important things that maybe haven't been highlighted as much in our previous historical exhibits," said curator James Peth.

The museum worked to really showcase their collection of photographs. The rest of the artifacts are on loan from family, members of the community or schools. Like with Dr. Rosa-Minoka Hill.

"She was one of the first Native American women to be a medical doctor in the United States," said Peth. "She moved here with her husband in the early 1900s, out to Oneida, and then she started a kitchen clinic out there to help the United Community. And we have a whole case dedicated to her materials."

Peth said one of the messages of "HerStory" is to highlight the some of the women who did big things for the area, that may not have been recognized before.

"I think it's really important to really recognize that a lot has changed for women through time historically, but also that there's still a lot that needs to happen for women through time," said Peth.

The exhibit opened Tuesday, February 15th, and runs through November 6th.