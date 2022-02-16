Sarah Jessica Parker says John Corbett apologized to her for lying about being in 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker addressed John Corbett's comments about appearing in "And Just Like That."

Corbett played a love interest for Parker's character Carrie in the original "Sex and The City" series.

Parker said that Corbett apologized to her for lying about being in the reboot.

Sarah Jessica Parker said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that former "Sex and The City" star John Corbett apologized to her after lying about appearing in the reboot.

Corbett first appeared in "Sex and The City" as Aidan Shaw, a love interest for Parker's character Carrie. The characters' relationship failed on two occasions, the first time because Carrie cheated on Aidan with Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

In Corbett's last appearance as Aidan in the "Sex and The City 2" movie, Aidan kissed a married Carrie. Last year Corbett told PageSix that he would be returning for "quite a few" episodes in "And Just Like That."

Parker addressed Corbett's comments on "Watch What Happens Live" after the 60-year-old actor made no such appearance in the first season of the "Sex and The City" reboot.

"It was fun for him to say that," She said ( via People) . "He actually reached out very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke. And then I was like, 'No, no, no, I mean, it's a free country,' first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun."

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in "Sex and the City." Darren Star Productions / HBO

Parker also did not rule out Corbett making a return in the future. Earlier this month, "And Just Like That" writer Julie Rottenberg told Deadline that there was never a plan to bring in Corbett for the first season.

"John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes," she said. "We didn't say anything."

Corbett was not the only actor absent that fans were hoping to see in the reboot. Kim Cattrall, one of the main stars of the original series, did not return for the reboot but her character Samantha was included through text messages and memories.

Cattrall had said in 2017 that she didn't want to play the character again and fans speculated this was due to a rumored longstanding feud with Parker.

In December, the series showrunner Michael Patrick King told The Hollywood Reporter that Cattrall was "never" going to be part of "And Just Like That." Earlier this month, King further clarified to Variety that he has "no realistic expectation" of Cattrall ever returning.

Parker also told Variety that she wouldn't be content with Cattrall reprising her role in the series.

"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," Parker said. "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."