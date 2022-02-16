ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sarah Jessica Parker says John Corbett apologized to her for lying about being in 'And Just Like That'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3o2q_0eFz1bO600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155ETE_0eFz1bO600
Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

  • Sarah Jessica Parker addressed John Corbett's comments about appearing in "And Just Like That."
  • Corbett played a love interest for Parker's character Carrie in the original "Sex and The City" series.
  • Parker said that Corbett apologized to her for lying about being in the reboot.

Sarah Jessica Parker said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that former "Sex and The City" star John Corbett apologized to her after lying about appearing in the reboot.

Corbett first appeared in "Sex and The City" as Aidan Shaw, a love interest for Parker's character Carrie. The characters' relationship failed on two occasions, the first time because Carrie cheated on Aidan with Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

In Corbett's last appearance as Aidan in the "Sex and The City 2" movie, Aidan kissed a married Carrie. Last year Corbett told PageSix that he would be returning for "quite a few" episodes in "And Just Like That."

Parker addressed Corbett's comments on "Watch What Happens Live" after the 60-year-old actor made no such appearance in the first season of the "Sex and The City" reboot.

"It was fun for him to say that," She said ( via People) . "He actually reached out very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke. And then I was like, 'No, no, no, I mean, it's a free country,' first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgHQL_0eFz1bO600
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in "Sex and the City."

Darren Star Productions / HBO

Parker also did not rule out Corbett making a return in the future. Earlier this month, "And Just Like That" writer Julie Rottenberg told Deadline that there was never a plan to bring in Corbett for the first season.

"John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes," she said. "We didn't say anything."

Corbett was not the only actor absent that fans were hoping to see in the reboot. Kim Cattrall, one of the main stars of the original series, did not return for the reboot but her character Samantha was included through text messages and memories.

Cattrall had said in 2017 that she didn't want to play the character again and fans speculated this was due to a rumored longstanding feud with Parker.

In December, the series showrunner Michael Patrick King told The Hollywood Reporter that Cattrall was "never" going to be part of "And Just Like That." Earlier this month, King further clarified to Variety that he has "no realistic expectation" of Cattrall ever returning.

Parker also told Variety that she wouldn't be content with Cattrall reprising her role in the series.

"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," Parker said. "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Related
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Meet Carrie Bradshaw’s sexy new Mr. Big on ‘And Just Like That’

And just like that, Carrie has a new man. HBO Max‘s reboot “And Just Like That” has been rough for Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). The first episode of the buzzy “Sex and the City” spinoff series began with Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) tragic death from a heart attack after out a Peloton workout. Their legacy as a couple has also been tarnished by disturbing real-life sexual assault allegations that came out about Noth just after the first two episodes aired.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

And Just Like That: Cynthia Nixon addresses Kim Cattrall's shade that new series is 'trashy'

We're just one (yes, ONE) episode away from the finale of And Just Like That, the long-awaited Sex And The City revival. But, while the hit HBO show has given us plenty to talk about – spoiler alert – like Mr Big's death in episode one and Miranda Hobbes' affair with the divisive Che Diaz, there's also been quite a fair bit of drama going on off-screen too.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Michael Patrick King
Person
John Corbett
Person
Andy Cohen
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed following suspension over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been temporarily suspended from ABC's The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust. Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Tuesday. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Film Star#Darren Star Productions
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Calls out Hoda Kotb's Breakup After Ben Affleck Questions

Jennifer Lopez isn't afraid to call out her famous interviewers! The actress stopped by the TODAY Show to promote her new romantic comedy Marry Me on Thursday proved that she can dish It out with the best of them. In the film, Lopez plays a pop star who agrees to marry a fan (Owen Wilson) after suffering from a high-profile breakup. According to Lopez, making the film was "very meta" in the wake of rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Ex-Wife Demi Moore Teams up With Ashton Kutcher's Current Wife Mila Kunis for a Commercial

Most people are familiar with the classic story of how Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher fell in love years after they co-starred on Fox's hit show That 70's Show. However, before there was Mila and Ashton, there was Ashton and Demi Moore. The pair were married in 2005 following Ashton's high-profile relationships with fellow actresses January Jones and Brittany Murphy. Ashton and Demi's relationship caused a public stir in Hollywood due to their fifteen-year age difference.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Bridget Fonda makes rare public appearance on 58th birthday

Bridget Fonda made a rare appearance in public on her 58th birthday. Fonda, who hasn’t been seen in public in roughly 12 years, was seen running errands in Los Angeles Thursday. Some of the former actress’ last roles were in 2001 with Jet Li in “Kiss of the Dragon”...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Leah Remini Blindsided By Sherri Shepherd Taking Over As Permanent Guest Hosting Duties At 'The Wendy Williams Show' : Report

Leah Remini is reportedly not thrilled that producers at The Wendy Williams Show went with Sherri Shepherd instead of her for permanent guest host. According to Radar, the King Of Queens star, 51, had assumed that the slot was hers after she and best friend Michelle Visage took over hosting duties for the show multiple times in the wake of Wendy Williams' absence.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Fame’ Actor Morgan Stevens Cause Of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, the Fame and Melrose Place actor whose body was found by police during a wellness check of his Hollywood home last week, died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office has disclosed. Stevens died Jan. 26 at the age of 70 of the condition more commonly known as heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The actor played the role of Paul Northridge in The Waltons and its three reunion movies before landing his breakthrough, two-season role of David Reardon on the TV adaptation of Fame in 1982. He later appeared on Melrose Place, Airwolf, Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Stevens’ career was temporarily halted and seriously impacted when, in August 1989, he was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of DUI and, while in custody, severely beaten by police. He was later cleared him of the DUI charge, and his treatment in custody was later settled in a lawsuit against LAPD. More from DeadlineMorgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On 'Fame' And 'Melrose Place' Was 70'Melrose Place' Cast Remembers Early Bonding, How The Show "Just Took Off" When Heather Locklear Joined'Melrose Place' Cast Sets Remote Reunion For 'Stars In The House' Tomorrow
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Insider

308K+
Followers
22K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy