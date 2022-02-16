ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Olympics on TV: Schedule of events on NBC, CNBC and USA Network for Sunday

The 2022 Winter Olympics are in full swing in Beijing. And we've got some spoilers (keep scrolling down to see latest TV schedule)

The latest from Beijing sees continued fallout in figure skating surrounding Russian Olympic Committe teenager Kamila Valieva , as the IOC, WADA and CAS point fingers at each other for the handling of her situation. Russia also weighed in, firing back at the International Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach.

Elsewhere, the U.S. looks to bring home a few more medals during the penultimate day of competition with strong chances for podium finishes in men's freeski halfpipe and two-man women's bobsled.

Follow the full medal count for the Winter Olympics and keep up with every medal that Team USA captures in Beijing.

This page offers an updated look each day at which events at the Beijing Olympics will be televised on the NBC family of networks. From CNBC to NBC to the USA Network -- and don't forget all events are available for streaming on Peacock.com . Some require a premium subscription. All times listed are ET.

Dorothea Wierer of Italy prepares to shoot during the women's 4x6-kilometer relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) The Associated Press

Sunday, February 20

NBC

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Figure Skating – Gala

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 30km

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Olympic Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Closing Ceremony

USA NETWORK

3:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game

Figure Skating – Gala

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 Olympics on TV: Schedule of events on NBC, CNBC and USA Network for Sunday

