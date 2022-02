AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has approved settlements worth $10 million total in two civil lawsuits connected to the 2020 protests in Downtown Austin. "While I wish this never happened," said Justin Howell, injured protestor. "I’m grateful that the City of Austin has taken responsibility for what happened to me and deeply relieved that I will have the resources I need to rebuild and maintain my health. A big thank you to City Legal and City Council."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO