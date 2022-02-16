ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota House votes to shield students from racial ‘discomfort’

gowatertown.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has approved a pair of proposals initiated by Gov. Kristi Noem that would ban university trainings...

www.gowatertown.net

Comments / 6

Rachel Marie ?
4d ago

Mixed families like mine healing America with love and truth ❤️ history is good and bad but I will not let my children remain willfully ignorant bc it may make them feel "discomfort " Truth may hurt but it makes future generations strong instead of weak minded like Noem and her bootlicker Trump cult followers

Reply(2)
5
IIA Target Analyst
5d ago

Mrs Noem is a fraud, two-faced. She is far removed from pro liberty, her gaslighting, economic rapping party, tranfered SAMI indigneous woman ( me) startup CCMS into party portfolio 2019, party members brag they are responsible for my achievement

Reply
3
