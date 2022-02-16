South Dakota House votes to shield students from racial ‘discomfort’
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has approved a pair of proposals initiated by Gov. Kristi Noem that would ban university trainings...www.gowatertown.net
Mixed families like mine healing America with love and truth ❤️ history is good and bad but I will not let my children remain willfully ignorant bc it may make them feel "discomfort " Truth may hurt but it makes future generations strong instead of weak minded like Noem and her bootlicker Trump cult followers
Mrs Noem is a fraud, two-faced. She is far removed from pro liberty, her gaslighting, economic rapping party, tranfered SAMI indigneous woman ( me) startup CCMS into party portfolio 2019, party members brag they are responsible for my achievement
