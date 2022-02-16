ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coati, an exotic mammal related to racoons, found by Raleigh Animal Control officers

ABC11 Eyewitness News
Animal Control officers in Raleigh found an exotic animal roaming free Tuesday.

The officers posted a picture of the coati they found on Dickens Drive.

A coati is a relative of the racoon. It's found naturally in South America, Central America, Mexico and the southwestern United States.

The coati was taken to a vet who specializes in exotic animals for a checkup. .

Animal Control took to social media to urge the coati's owner to contact them immediately. The owner reportedly arrived first thing Wednesday morning to reclaim the animal.

