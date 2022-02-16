Coati, an exotic mammal related to racoons, found by Raleigh Animal Control officers

Animal Control officers in Raleigh found an exotic animal roaming free Tuesday.

The officers posted a picture of the coati they found on Dickens Drive.

A coati is a relative of the racoon. It's found naturally in South America, Central America, Mexico and the southwestern United States.

The coati was taken to a vet who specializes in exotic animals for a checkup. .

Animal Control took to social media to urge the coati's owner to contact them immediately. The owner reportedly arrived first thing Wednesday morning to reclaim the animal.