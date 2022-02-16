Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Feb. 16

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, digital editor for The Daily News, and today is Feb. 16, the 47th day of the year — 318 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1968, the first 911 call in the United States was placed — in a ceremonial sense — by Alabama lawmaker Rankin Fite after the Federal Communications Commission adopted the system the previous year.

Here & Now

• The Newport City Council will hold a special meeting virtually tonight to discuss what has developed into a hot-button issue — the proposed use of bond premiums to fund additions to the new Rogers High School.

Before he set off into a happy retirement, reporter Sean Flynn covered this topic at length. He spoke with Laura Sitrin, the city's finance director, about how bond premiums work (read that story here), and also reported on last week's City Council meeting, where several council members wanted to learn more before voting (read that story here).

Council member Kathryn Leonard seemingly has her position on the issue set in stone, based on posts on her Facebook page, and fellow council member Jamie Bova in her newsletter says she's backing the proposal.

Reporter Savana Dunning will be taking the reins from Sean and reporting on this issue as we move forward. You can find login information for the meeting below.

• Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Monday at a social club in Newport. A third man also charged in the crime remains on the loose. Read more here.

• Miki Ohlsen is a founding member of the Island Moving Company and the longtime artistic director of the local ballet troupe. She is retiring this year, and spoke with Sean Flynn last week about her four decades with IMC. Read the story here.

• Find the latest Newport County home sales and property transactions here.

• Newport's tax take from hotels and lodging fell from October to November in 2021, something that can be expected as the cold weather sets in. But when comparing this past November to the past two years, it was bustling in the city. Savana Dunning breaks down the countywide numbers here.

• Check out the latest local sports standouts with the Stars of the Day.

• The state Department of Health is expected to update its town-by-town COVID case data today. If that happens, I'll have it for you on NewportRI.com.

• From the inbox: Rhode Island is home to a high number of internet trolls, according to a recent study. And based on the comments on The Daily News social media accounts, I'm not overly surprised. Roughly 22% of Ocean State residents say they've sent trolling messages online. Get the state-by-state breakdown and other tidbits here.

Weather report

Low tides: 12:41 a.m., 1:33 p.m.

High tides: 7:27 a.m., 7:48 p.m.

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m. Sunset: 5:21 p.m.

Water temperature: 38.6 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Newport

School Committee — Policy Subcommittee, 5:30 p.m.

City Council — School Bonds, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown

Outreach Subcommittee, 5:30 p.m.

Open Space and Fields Committee, 5:30 p.m.

Portsmouth

Economic Development Committee, 7 p.m.

Tiverton

School Committee — Policy Subcommittee, 6 p.m.

Historical Cemeteries Commission, 6 p.m.

Cemetery Commission, 7 p.m.

Jamestown

Affordable Housing, noon

Local obituaries

Trivia answer

Q: In February 1999, local businessman James Corcoran approached the City Council asking to bring these "ugly," open-air touring vehicles — perhaps best known in Boston for championship celebrations — to the streets of Newport. What type of vehicle was it?

A: Duck boats. While I think it sounds like a fun idea, few others did. The city received 300 letters about the proposal, 298 of which were against it. Kudos to Len Panaggio, David Behan, Penny Fitch, Carole Maloney, Mary Mack, Mike Murphy, Edna Beal, Liz Gagne, Chris Vorro, Mary Cunningham, Rita Kern, Mary Hanos, J.C. Mosier, Pam Moffo, all of whom answered correctly.

Got a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line? Don't be a stranger. Send an email to sbarrett@newportri.com.