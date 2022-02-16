MRO digitalisation ‘a big deal’ as recovery on the horizon: Collins

The stock market can get a little crazy sometimes - out of control. The bond market is more in tune with the economy and takes a longer-term approach. We had this to say last week, and we think that it still holds true. Instead of a relentless march higher in equity prices, we may be in the midst of a 15-18 month trading range as the battle between the bulls and bears rages on. That range appears to be from 4000 on the S&P 500 at the bottom of the range up to 5000 at the top. The decision to lighten up and sell some of our stock holdings is made more difficult, as we are in the middle of that range. It is the bond market that we turn to for clues.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO