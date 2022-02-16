ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Almost half of Britons know little or nothing about National Insurance rise’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
Financial News

Voters are split on the forthcoming National Insurance rise – but almost half know very little or nothing about the tax increase.

National Insurance contributions are due to go up by 1.25 percentage points in April as consumers face mounting cost-of-living pressures.

The tax rise will come on top of soaring energy bills and escalating UK inflation, which has hit a fresh 30-year high of 5.5%, it was announced on Wednesday.

With the National Insurance rise due to take effect in April, Britons are still split over whether it is the right or the wrong decision

But despite the National Insurance decision causing a row in Westminster, with some Conservative MPs calling on the Prime Minister to drop or at least postpone the increase, a survey has found that 31% of Britons do not know very much about the tax rise and 12% know nothing about it.

Only four in 10 rated their knowledge about the impending financial hit as “at least fair”, while just a tenth of those polled said they know a great deal about the change.

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have stood firm on the Tory manifesto-breaking fiscal policy, which is predicted by the Treasury to raise £12 billion per year to help tackle the Covid-induced NHS backlog and reform social care in the long term.

In the study carried out by polling company Ipsos, 31% of Britons support the National Insurance increase – marginally more than the 28% who are in opposition.

A similar proportion, 31%, neither support nor oppose it.

The group who are most opposed are 35 to 54-year-olds, by 34% to 26%.

Those who voted Conservative in the 2019 general election are slightly in favour, by 34% to 27%, while those who voted Labour are marginally against, by 34% to 30%.

Labour has been a vocal critic of the policy and leader Sir Keir Starmer has said his party would act differently if in power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhYIs_0eFywgRw00
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have stuck by the decision to increase National Insurance to help tackle the NHS backlog and reform social care (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

From April 6, employer and employee National Insurance contributions will be put up, with the rate going back to its 2021/22 level the following year, and the income stream replaced by a new health and social care levy of 1.25%.

The proposal is predicted to raise £12 billion annually but 40% of people surveyed said they think that will be too little for the NHS.

Only 14% said that amount is too much for the health service, while a third think it is “about the right amount”.

Trinh Tu, managing director of public affairs at Ipsos in the UK, said: “With the National Insurance rise due to take effect in April, Britons are still split over whether it is the right or the wrong decision.

“However, while we know there is much concern about the cost of living, many people also feel that even this extra increase won’t provide all the funding the NHS and our social care system needs.”

– The poll saw a representative sample of 1,050 British adults aged 16-75 interviewed online between February 4 and 5

Related
BBC

PMQs: Blackford calls on Johnson to scrap National Insurance rise

Nurses will face a £275-a-year "pay cut" from April if the planned National Insurance rise goes ahead, the SNP Westminster leader has said. Ian Blackford told MPs that the PM was rearranging the deckchairs in his government as people faced a "Tory cost of living crisis", with tax rises and "soaring" energy bills.
Washington Post

What to know about inflation: Rising prices hit in U.S., around the world

As the coronavirus pandemic enters its third year, families across the United States and even some other nations are feeling the pinch of price hikes of necessities including food, housing and energy, thanks to record-high inflation. This means the cost of living is going up at the fastest pace in...
newschain

Johnson sets out Covid plan after last-minute Cabinet hitch

Boris Johnson’s plan to rip up England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions hit a last-minute snag with a Cabinet bust-up over key details. The Prime Minister’s top team was expected to sign off the living with Covid strategy on Monday morning. But in chaotic scenes, the Cabinet meeting was...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on unaffordable homes: building injustice into the economy

The average wage of the top 1% in Britain rose to £13,770 a month in December. Jeevun Sandher, an economist at King’s College London, points out the very richest saw their incomes rise the fastest during the pandemic. This group were also likely to have been able to save the most while Covid raged. Where do the very wealthiest spend their cash? One place is housing, for which there is a low level of stock being released on to the market. The result is rising house prices. Over the past 12 months, asking prices have gone up by 9.5%.
newschain

Why is the Covid-19 infection survey so important?

The weekly Covid-19 infection survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which the Government said today said will continue in a “scaled down” form in the future, is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus in the UK. It is based on nose and...
Daily Mail

'We are a low-tax party': Liz Truss hints at her feeling over planned National Insurance rise as she insists all Tories are unhappy about the 1.25 per cent hike

Liz Truss yesterday hinted at her hatred of the national insurance rise as she said all Tories were unhappy about it. The Foreign Secretary insisted the Conservatives are a 'low-tax party' but the rise was necessary to 'balance the books' after Covid. Ministers have faced a clamour of calls to...
newschain

Dashel Drasher looks none the worse for weekend run

Dashel Drasher appears unscathed after pulling up when bidding to retain his title in the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday. The popular gelding was victorious in the Grade One last season and for much of this year’s race he looked as though he had every chance of doing so again, but a mistake four fences from home seemed to knock the stuffing out of him and he was eventually pulled up by Rex Dingle.
